Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:46 AM
Home Countryside

Two ‘kill selves’ in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Barishal, in two days.
NATORE: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Sukur Ali, 65, son of late Kachher Ali, was a resident of Islabaria Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sukur hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the area at night over family feud.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.   
BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Hizla Upazila on Monday.
Deceased Shaheena Akter, 20, was the wife of Alauddin Bepari, a resident of Chirakhola Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Shaheena hanged herself in the house in the area over family feud. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Two 'kill selves' in 2 dists
