Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Home Countryside

Cold wave jeopardises normal life in Kurigram

Patients with cold-related diseases throng hospitals

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

A foggy morning in Kurigram. photo: observer

KURIGRAM, Jan 27:  Cold wave is again jeopardising normal life in the district.
On Tuesday, the sun remained invisible. As a result, the cold stress got intensified. The  northern Himalayan breeze continues to flow over the district.
The sun was visible for three days before Tuesday though the nature got braced in thick fog from 10am to 11am. But on Tuesday, the whole day was in dark due to foggy sky.  The nature was covered with fog.
Local agriculture weather monitoring office's Monitor Subal Chandra Sarkar said, lowest temperature was recorded at 10.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday.
With intensified cooling, mostly agriculture labourers fell in worse condition. This full season, Boro cultivation is harmed as labourers are not going to fields.
Chilling cold is causing untold sufferings to children and elderly people belonging to destitute families.
Farmer Arman Ali in Umarmazid Union of Rajarhat Upazila in Kurigram said, it has gone beyond all capacity to plant saplings in watery fields.
Rickshaw-puller Alam Mia in Kurigram town said, the day time cooling was not so strong though at night it was biting for the last few days. "Due to this severity, I have been out wearing warm clothes. But I cannot stay yet. Cold breeze is slipping into warm clothes," he added.
On the other hand, rush of patients with cold-related diseases is increasing in hospitals. Mainly children are getting affected by diarrhoea, pneumonia, and tough breathing, he further said.
Residential Medical Officer of Kurigram General Hospital Dr. Pulok Kumar Sarkar said, at present, 25 diarrhoea patients and six pneumonia affected children are receiving treatment in the          hospital.
For the last 15 days, the number of patients has increased, he mentioned.


