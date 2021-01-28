Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

103 held in two districts

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

A total of 103 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Pirojpur, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday till Wednesday morning, arrested 47 people on different charges in the city.
The information was confirmed through a press release from RMP office on Wednesday.
Of the arrestees, 14 had warrant, 21 were drug addicts and the rest 12 were arrested on different charges.
On the other hand, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Monday till Tuesday morning, arrested 48 people on different charges.
The information was confirmed through a press release from RMP office on Tuesday.
Of the arrested people, 13 had arrest warrant, 17 were drug addicts, and the rest 18 were arrested on different charges.
PIROJPUR: Eight warranted people were arrested by a police team on different charges on Monday.
Officer-in-Charge of Indurkani Police Station Md Humayun Kabir said the arrestees were produced before a court in the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘kill selves’ in 2 dists
Cold wave jeopardises normal life in Kurigram
103 held in two districts
Contribution of AKHM Janhangir recalled
5 jailed on different charges
Blankets, warm clothes distributed in 2 dists
Man kills wife in Sirajganj
Four killed in road mishaps in two districts


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft