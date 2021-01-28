103 held in two districts

A total of 103 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Pirojpur, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday till Wednesday morning, arrested 47 people on different charges in the city.

The information was confirmed through a press release from RMP office on Wednesday.

Of the arrestees, 14 had warrant, 21 were drug addicts and the rest 12 were arrested on different charges.

On the other hand, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Monday till Tuesday morning, arrested 48 people on different charges.

The information was confirmed through a press release from RMP office on Tuesday.

Of the arrested people, 13 had arrest warrant, 17 were drug addicts, and the rest 18 were arrested on different charges.

PIROJPUR: Eight warranted people were arrested by a police team on different charges on Monday.

Officer-in-Charge of Indurkani Police Station Md Humayun Kabir said the arrestees were produced before a court in the district.







