Contribution of AKHM Janhangir recalled

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Jan 27: A remembrance meeting was held on Dashmina Government Model Primary School Field in the upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon, marking the death of former state minister for textiles and jute AKHM Jahangir Hossain.

District Unit Awami League (AL) President Alhaj Kazi Alamgir was present as chief guest while Upazila Chairman Abdul Aziz presided over the meeting.

Upazila Unit AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate Iqbal Mahmud Liton moderated the programme.

SM Shahjada, MP, from Patuakhali-3 Constituency, AL District Unit GS VP Abdul Mannan and Mst Selina Hossain, wife of AKHM Jahangir Hossain, among others, were present at that time.









