5 jailed on different charges

Separate courts in two days sentenced five people to jail in different terms on different charges in two districts- Munshiganj and Tangail.

MUNSHIGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in imprisonment in a case filed over rape of an eight-year-old girl in 2017.

District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Jakir Hossain delivered the verdict.

The convict is Moshin, 32, a resident of Raghurampur area in Sadar Upazila of the district. The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Mohsin picked up the victim and violated her on November 29 in 2017, when she was going home from her mother's workplace.

The victim's father lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Sadar Police Station (PS) the following day.

TANGAIL: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to jail until death and two others to ten-year of imprisonment for abducting and murdering a child in 2013.

District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Khaleda Yasmin delivered the verdict.

The convicts, who were sentenced to jail until death, are Jahangir Hossain, 30, son of Shahjahan of Rampur area in Ghatail Upazila, and Gautam Chandra Arya, 30, son of Hiralal Arya of Kamakha Bari area in Gopalpur Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

The other two accused sentenced to 10 years in jail are: Hasan Ali, 17, son of Abdul Halim of Niamatpur Kazipur area in Ghatail Upazila, and Sohel, 17, son of Fazlul Haque of Ruhuli Paschim Para area in Bhuapur Upazila.

According to the prosecution, the convicts abducted Masud Rana Soyan, granddaughter of Majeda Begum of Ruhuli Village in Bhuapur Upazila, while he was going to Matikata Government Primary School on September 30 in 2013.

The accused demanded Tk 5 lakh as ransom from the child's family. Later, the convicts killed the child as they failed to get the ransom money.

The child's grandmother Majeda Begum filed a case with Bhuapur PS.

Police submitted chargesheet against the accused upon completion of the investigation.

After examining the records and witnesses, the judge delivered the verdict at noon.





















