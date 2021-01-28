Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Blankets, warm clothes distributed in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Blankets were distributed among 100 cold-hit hawker and poor people on the Bhurungamari Press Club premises in Kurigram on Wednesday afternoon. photo: observer

Blankets were distributed among 100 cold-hit hawker and poor people on the Bhurungamari Press Club premises in Kurigram on Wednesday afternoon. photo: observer

Blankets and winter clothes were distributed among over 500 cold-hit poor people in two districts- Kurigram and Rajshahi, in three days.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Over 100 blankets were distributed among cold-hit hawker and destitute people on the Bhurungamari Press Club premises in the upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Bhurungamari Press Club organised the distribution programme in the morning.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dipak Kumar Dev Sharma, Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurunnabi Chowdhury, Bhurungamari Press Club President Anwarul Haque and General Secretary Emdadul Haque Montu, among others, were also present during the distribution.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Winter clothes were distributed among over 400 cold-hit poor people in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday.
Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, from Rajshahi-4 Constituency, distributed winter clothes among the destitute people at Sikdarir Saleha Imarat Cold Storage auditorium in the upazila at night.
During the distribution, the lawmaker said on one will suffer from cold due to lack of warm clothes in the upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘kill selves’ in 2 dists
Cold wave jeopardises normal life in Kurigram
103 held in two districts
Contribution of AKHM Janhangir recalled
5 jailed on different charges
Blankets, warm clothes distributed in 2 dists
Man kills wife in Sirajganj
Four killed in road mishaps in two districts


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft