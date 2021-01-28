Blankets, warm clothes distributed in 2 dists



Blankets were distributed among 100 cold-hit hawker and poor people on the Bhurungamari Press Club premises in Kurigram on Wednesday afternoon. photo: observer

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Over 100 blankets were distributed among cold-hit hawker and destitute people on the Bhurungamari Press Club premises in the upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Bhurungamari Press Club organised the distribution programme in the morning.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dipak Kumar Dev Sharma, Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurunnabi Chowdhury, Bhurungamari Press Club President Anwarul Haque and General Secretary Emdadul Haque Montu, among others, were also present during the distribution.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Winter clothes were distributed among over 400 cold-hit poor people in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday.

Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, from Rajshahi-4 Constituency, distributed winter clothes among the destitute people at Sikdarir Saleha Imarat Cold Storage auditorium in the upazila at night.

During the distribution, the lawmaker said on one will suffer from cold due to lack of warm clothes in the upazila.



















