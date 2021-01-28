Man kills wife in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Jan 27: A housewife has been strangulated to death allegedly by her husband in Ullapara Upazzila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Tania Khatun, 22, was the wife of Azizul Bhuiyan of Koyra Harishapur Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Azizul had married Tania three years back.

He developed an extra marital affair with another woman soon after his marriage that caused a family feud. As a sequel to it, Azizul strangled Tania in the house at night.

The deceased's mother has filed a murder case with Ullapara Police Station accusing Azizul and six others in this connection.



















