Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:45 AM
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Four people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Gopalganj, on Tuesday.
DINAJPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Biral Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Laju Islam, 25, Mamun Hossain, 30, and Anwar Hossain, 30.
Biral Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Azaharul Islam said a Dhaka-bound truck hit a motorcycle coming from opposite direction in Joynul Mudikhana Bazar area under Farakkabandh Union at around 11pm, leaving the the motorcyclists dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Biral Police Station Sheikh Nasim Habib confirmed the incident.  
GOPALGANJ: A vegetable trader was killed and another injured as a bus rammed into a van in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shukdeb Sarkar, 40, a resident of Tuthamandra Village in the upazila.
Boultali Police Outpost Inspector AHM Salauddin said a passenger-laden bus rammed into an engine-run van from behind in Satpar area in the afternoon, leaving its driver and Shukdeb injured.
The injured were rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shukdeb dead, the official added.


