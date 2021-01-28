Washington Post editor to retire

WASHINGTON, Jan 27: The Washington Post's executive editor Marty Baron, who led the newspaper to multiple awards amid a transition to the digital era, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Baron, 66, presided over a vast expansion of the Post newsroom and several investigations of former president Donald Trump as the paper adapted to the ownership of billionaire Jeff Bezos, who bought the daily in 2013. "Under Marty's eight years of newsroom leadership, The Washington Post has experienced a dramatic resurgence and has soared to new journalistic heights," publisher Fred Ryan said in a statement. -AFP