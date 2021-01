Teen planned mosque attacks

SINGAPORE, Jan 27: A Singaporean teenager planned to attack two mosques in the city-state on the anniversary of a massacre of Muslim worshippers in New Zealand, authorities said Wednesday.

The 16-year-old -- picked up in December -- made "detailed plans and preparations" to mount the attacks using a machete on March 15, two years after a shooting rampage in Christchurch by Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, security officials said.

Tarrant was last year sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing 51 worshippers in the attacks on two mosques during Friday prayers. -AFP