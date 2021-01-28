Confusion over AstraZeneca-EU talks on vaccine delay

BRUSSELS, Jan 27: Confusion erupted on Wednesday over a scheduled meeting between AstraZeneca and the EU to discuss the pharmaceutical group's delay in delivering its Covid-19 vaccine.

An EU official told AFP that AstraZeneca had abruptly pulled out of the meeting -- the third called for this week -- in what was seen as an escalation in the contractual row over the deliveries.

But shortly afterwards AstraZeneca issued a statement saying: "We can confirm we have not pulled out, we will be attending the meeting with EU officials later today (Wednesday)."

It was not immediately clear if AstraZeneca had reversed a decision to pull out, or if the EU's information that it would not participate was incorrect. A European Commission spokeswoman, Dana Spinant, told journalists the situation with AstraZeneca executives was "evolving".

"I can't say whether AstraZeneca will be represented," she said, adding that some input was expected from the firm during the meeting.

Public communication on the issue has become increasingly sharp.

The European Commission is demanding AstraZeneca fulfil its contract for the vaccine doses.

But AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in an interview given on Tuesday that his firm was bound only to make its "best effort" to deliver the doses.

"We didn't commit with the EU... It's not a commitment we have to Europe," he said. -AFP









