Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

$439m pledged for UN peace fund, far short of goal

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 27: Over three dozen nations have pledged or contributed over $439 million to help secure peace in conflict-stricken states, the United Nations said Tuesday, a sum that falls far short of the hoped-for $1.5 billion.
Member states met via videoconference, committing to "the importance of investing in peace," according to a UN statement.
"Including funds received for 2020, 39 Member States have contributed or pledged over $439 million for peacebuilding in support of the Fund's 2020-2024 Strategy," the statement said.
"The goal is to mobilize $1.5 billion over five years between 2020 and 2024," said Marc-Andre Franche, the head of the Financing for the Peacebuilding Fund, which was created in 2006.
The fund has financed operations in 51 countries -- including in the Sahel, Central Asia, Central America and the Balkans -- over the last three years for a total of $356 million. In that cycle, 34 countries contributed money, but 60 percent of the total came from just Germany, Sweden and Britain, according to Franche.  
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that his country is looking toward contributing at least 50 million euros ($60.8 million) in the next two years.
French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said his nation would quadruple their contribution to reach $4.5 million.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Washington Post editor to retire
Teen planned mosque attacks
150 charged over US rampage
53 killed in Cameroon bus blaze
UK imams mobilise to counter Covid vaccine disinformation
Confusion over AstraZeneca-EU talks on vaccine delay
Rahul’s call to repeal ‘anti-agriculture’ laws
$439m pledged for UN peace fund, far short of goal


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft