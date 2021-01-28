Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia suggests ME peace confce, US pledges to renew Palestinian ties

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 27: Russia backed a Palestinian proposal for a Middle East peace conference, suggesting Tuesday it could be held at ministerial level in spring or summer, as the US said it would move towards renewing ties with the Palestinians under Joe Biden.
The United States -- which had firmly sided with Israel under the administration of Donald Trump -- said Tuesday it intended to "restore credible U.S. engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis."
Recalling that Moscow had backed Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas' idea for international talks in early 2021 when he first proposed it in September, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov offered ideas about who could be invited.
"We propose holding an international, ministerial-level meeting in spring-summer 2021," Lavrov told a UN Security Council meeting about the Middle East held by videoconference.
The roughly 10 participants would include Israel, the Palestinians, the four members of the so-called Middle East diplomatic quartet (Russia, the United Nations, the United States and the European Union), along with four Arab states -- Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, Lavrov said.
"It would also be important to invite Saudi Arabia, which is behind the Arab peace initiative," he added, without offering a specific date or site for the eventual conference.
He noted that Moscow remained ready to host a meeting between Israel and the Palestinians in the Russian capital "at the highest       levels."
China voiced its support for Russia's idea at the UN meeting, but most other participants did not offer an opinion on the proposal.
At last year's annual meeting of the UN General Assembly, Abbas -- who had rejected a peace plan advanced by then US president Trump -- said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict needed to be resolved on the basis of international law, and under conditions agreed by the global community.
On Tuesday, nearly all who spoke at the Security Council meeting, including the United States, reaffirmed the need for a two-state solution -- under which Israel and a future Palestine would coexist.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Washington Post editor to retire
Teen planned mosque attacks
150 charged over US rampage
53 killed in Cameroon bus blaze
UK imams mobilise to counter Covid vaccine disinformation
Confusion over AstraZeneca-EU talks on vaccine delay
Rahul’s call to repeal ‘anti-agriculture’ laws
$439m pledged for UN peace fund, far short of goal


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft