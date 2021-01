Rotary Club Event

Synergy Team Session of Rotary International Bangladesh was held in Jashore on Friday. Rotary governor-elect Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqui, FDFL Rokeya Farooqui, Rotary Leader Engineer Mashiuzzaman Khan, Tipu Khan, Hafiz U Biplob and others spoke on the occasion. At the event, Rotary leaders were given important directions on various issues for their future responsibilities. photo: observer