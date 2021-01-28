Seven shop owners fined Tk 54,000 in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Jan 27: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined seven shop owners Taka 54,000 for making and storing food items in an unhygienic environment.

A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) led by Assistant Director of its Cumilla District Office Md Asadul Islam conducted the drive around 10 am in Brammanpara area under Sadar upazila of the district and realized the money as fines from the shop owners.

During the drive, Sajjad Fruit Shop was fined Taka 2,000, Jewel Fruit Shop 2,000, Mehedi Fruit Shop 2,000 and Matri Mistanno Vandar was fined Taka 3,000, Asadul Islam said. -BSS

