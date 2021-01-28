Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Seven shop owners fined Tk 54,000 in Cumilla

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

CUMILLA, Jan 27: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined seven shop owners Taka 54,000 for making and storing food items in an unhygienic environment.
A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) led by Assistant Director of its Cumilla District Office Md Asadul Islam conducted the drive around 10 am in Brammanpara area under Sadar upazila of the district and realized the money as fines from the shop owners.
During the drive, Sajjad Fruit Shop was fined Taka 2,000, Jewel Fruit Shop 2,000, Mehedi Fruit Shop 2,000 and Matri Mistanno Vandar was fined Taka 3,000, Asadul Islam said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rotary Club  Event
Seven shop owners fined Tk 54,000 in Cumilla
Scientists address myths over large-scale tree planting
Monjurul wins AmCham Frontline Journalism Award
Below 10pc Covid-19 infection rate in Rangpur division
Covid-19 reduced US life expectancy
Immune system mounts a lasting defence after recovery from Covid-19
Distributing warm clothes among poor


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft