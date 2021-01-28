Two Windies player test positive for Covid-19

Two West Indies player brothers- Shai Hope and Kyle Hope-have been found positive for Covid-19. This was revealed by their manager Ms. Emma Everett.

They are not part of the current Windies team on the Pakistan tour.

Speaking exclusively, she said, "following the Corona results, they have been withdrawn from the Super 50 tournament".

"Shai Hope and Kyle Hope will be quarantined. And yes, they were training with other players so I believe they are testing their family members and teammates as well".

"The Hope brothers are extremely disappointed about missing out on the tournament, however, they are focused on a safe and speedy recovery and look forward to being back playing competitive cricket shortly".

"Super 50 tournament, which is the West Indies Cricket's regional tournament and it will be played in the Caribbean".

"It's the West Indies Cricket Board's main List A regional tournament. It's the tournament players have to play to qualify into the West Indies senior team".

Tevyn Walcott and Zachary McCaskie have replaced them in Barbados' squad.

"The tournament commences on 7th February and concludes on 27th February. It is a 50-over tournament and all the top West Indies players are due to participate including Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder etc", she further added.





