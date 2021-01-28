Video
Baridhara force Brothers Union to play 3-3 draw in BPL

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Uttar Baridhara Club, came from behind to force Brothers Union Club to play a 3-3 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League Football match held on Wednesday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur.
The match was locked goalless at the breather.
In the day's match midfielder Shofiqul Islam Shafi put Brothers Union Club ahead in the 61st minute while Sumon restored the parity for Uttar Baridhara in the 74th minute of the match.
Brothers Union however took lead again when their Uzbek defender Furqat Hasanboev scored the second goal in the 85th minute but Brothers Union's lead lasted for few minutes as Uzbekistan midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev neutralized the margin for Baridhara in the 87th minute of the match.
Nigerian forward Samson Iliasu again put Brothers Union Club ahead scoring the third goal in the 88th minute while Juel leveled the margin scoring the third goal for Baridhara in the 90+3rd minute of the match.
The day's win, saw Uttar Baridhara Club open their account with one point from three matches while the all orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club also collected one point playing four outings.     -BSS


