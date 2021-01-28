Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Dhaka Derby in Cumilla today

Derby outside Dhaka after five years

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

Dhaka Derby, the famous rivalry of Dhaka football clubs Mohammedan Sporting Club and Dhaka Abahani is set to be held today (Thursday) in Cumilla after more than 5 years.
Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium nearby the Dharma Sagar will host the match at 3:00pm.
The two archrival  faced each other in the season opener Federation Cup football recently in December where the sky blue outfits beat the opponent by 3-0 margin. But the match was played in Dhaka. In fact all the Dhaka Derbies for the last couple of years were played in Dhaka. The last Dhaka Derby played outside of Dhaka was on the sixth of December in 2016 when Abahani won the match by 2-1. That match was played in Gopalganj.
Currently, Abahani has nine points from three matches when playing same as the opponent Mohammedan has four points.
Yet the two are not even in strength anymore, a match between the two always means something to the fans of local football. A match of Mohammedan and Abahani was and still is the biggest match which attracted and still attract the fans in the ground.
Apart from the Dhaka Derby, there are two more matches of the ongoing league on the day. Chittagong Abahani will face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at 3:30 pm and Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will meet Saif Sporting Club in the other match at 6:00 pm. Both the matches will be played at BNS, Dhaka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia axe Wade, keep Paine as captain for South Africa Test tour
IPL's big money auction set for February 18
Veteran Fawad hits patient century to put Pakistan in charge
Two Windies player test positive for Covid-19
Baridhara force Brothers Union to play 3-3 draw in BPL
Dhaka Derby in Cumilla today
India cricket chief Ganguly back in hospital after chest pain
Pain shrinks as Shakib to be scanned tomorrow


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft