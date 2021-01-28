India cricket chief Ganguly back in hospital after chest pain

KOLKATA, JAN 27: India's cricket chief Sourav Ganguly was taken to hospital with chest pain on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after being discharged following a heart operation.

The 48-year-old former captain suffered a heart attack early this month and underwent a successful angioplasty operation in his hometown Kolkata.

"Ganguly was rushed to Apollo Hospital after he experienced chest pain and uneasiness on Wednesday afternoon," Manotosh Panja, a senior doctor, said.

The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries -- his first made at Lord's on debut. He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals. -AFP

