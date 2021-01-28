Video
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:43 AM
Home Sports

Pain shrinks as Shakib to be scanned tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

Shakib AL Hasan's condition of injury improved. He will be scanned on Thursday to determine the progress and his availability during forthcoming two matches of the ICC World Test Championship against West Indies at home soil.
A source of BCB confirmed that Shakib is under observation and is being medicated. It takes 48 hours to determine the condition in case of such pains. So, based on advices of physicians he will be scanned on January 28, said the source.
Tigers will lock horns with visiting West Indians in the 1st Test between February 3 and 7 while the 2nd Test will be commenced on February 11. Possibility of Shakib's availability will be determined after the scan.
Shakib sustained injury during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI series while delivering the 5th ball of his 5th over, who hit a fifty in that match.
The southpaw named the Player of the Series for his all-round performance with 113 runs and six wickets.



