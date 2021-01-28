Jobe's hattrick aids Sk Jamal stun Arambagh 6-0



Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's forward Pa Omar Jobe celebrating his hattrick against Arambagh Krira Sangha in the Bangladesh Premier League at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday. photo: BFF

In the meantime, another Gambian striker Sulayman Sillah scored the team's second and his first goal in the 18th minute who converted a cross of Uzbekistan midfielder Vali Jonov Otabek. He scored his second in the 35th minute as he received the ball from local defender M Shakil Ahmed and dribbled pass a marker before rocking the net.

Winning their third match in the league, Jamal boys upped their point tally to nine while the opponents Arambagh Krira Sangha, on the other hand, had zero point after the fourth consecutive defeat.

Sheikh Jamal is definitely in good mood winning all the matches it played in the league so far. The boys will play their next match against Saif Sporting Club on the second of February at the same venue. Arambagh too set to face the same opponent on the sixth of February in Munshiganj.



