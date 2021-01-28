Video
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:43 AM
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Jobe's hattrick aids Sk Jamal stun Arambagh 6-0

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's forward Pa Omar Jobe celebrating his hattrick against Arambagh Krira Sangha in the Bangladesh Premier League at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's forward Pa Omar Jobe celebrating his hattrick against Arambagh Krira Sangha in the Bangladesh Premier League at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Riding on four goals of Gambian striker Pa Omar Jobe and a brace of his compatriot striker Sulayman Sillah, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stunned Arambagh Krira Sangha in a 6-0 match in Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday in Dhaka. Pa Omar Jobe's hattrick was the league's first hattrick this season. This Gambian netted the team's first goal in the 14th minute utilising a pass of defender Rezaul Karim. He scored his second in the 59th minute receiving the ball from another Gambian Solomon Kings Kanform. He completed  hattrick sending a cross of Solomon home in the 61st minute. His fourth and team's sixth goal was scored in the injury time of the match when he got the ball from substitute midfielder Zahid Hossain and his shot found the net.
In the meantime, another Gambian striker Sulayman Sillah scored the team's second and his first goal in the 18th minute who converted a cross of Uzbekistan midfielder Vali Jonov Otabek. He scored his second in the 35th minute as he received the ball from local defender M Shakil Ahmed and dribbled pass a marker before rocking the net.
Winning their third match in the league,  Jamal boys upped their point tally to nine while the opponents Arambagh Krira Sangha, on the other hand, had zero point after the fourth consecutive defeat.
Sheikh Jamal is definitely in good mood winning all the matches it played in the league so far. The boys will play their next match against Saif Sporting Club on the second of February at the same venue. Arambagh too set to face the same opponent on the sixth of February in Munshiganj.



« PreviousNext »

