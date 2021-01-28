Video
Miraz, Mustafiz in ICC's top 10 ranking

Shakib, Mushfiq, Tamim, Mahmudullah, Saifuddin have gains

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Spinner Mehidy Miraz has massive gain to claim the 4th place in ICC's ODI bowler's ranking after his absolute domination against West Indies during just-late home series. Tigers' quick Mustafizur Rahman is at 8th place on the table.
Mehidy grabbed seven wickets including a haul of four for 25 in the second ODI that won him the player of the match award. He has progressed nine spots to take fourth position with 694 rating points.
Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman's six wickets in the series have lifted him from 19th to eighth position by virtue of 658 ratting points.
Shakib Al Hasan move up 15 places to achieve 13th position on the bowler's ranking who had six scalps with the ball with a four wickets haul in the starter of the series. He named the Player of the series for his all-round performance scoring 113 runs from three appearances alongside six wickets to retain his top position on All-rounder's ranking. Mohammad Saifuddin also gained three positions, who played the last match of the series and hunted three wickets.
Among batters, Mushfiqur Rahim goes up one place to 15th while skipper Tamim Iqbal moves one step above scoring 158 runs from his three stints with couple of fifties Mahmudullah soared up five places to 49th .
Virat Kohli of India is the leading batsman on the latest ranking published on January 27 while Kiwi speedster Trent Boult retains his top position on the bowler's chart.


