BANKING EVENT

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula and Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) Managing Director Engineer Taqsem A Khan shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held at InterContinental Dhaka on Wednesday. Under this agreement, DWASA clients will be facilitated to pay the water and sewerage bills through branches, sub-branches and internet banking of IBBL.