MBL appoints Hasne Alam as DMD



Hasne Alam

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has appointed Hasne Alam as the new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank recently. Earlier he was the Deputy Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, says a press release.Hasne Alam is a career banker with years of multi-functional experience. He started his banking career with Rupali Bank Limited as Probationary Officer in 1986.He has over 34 years experience with Rupali Bank Limited and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. He worked in various management capacities in bank being in the role of Branch Manager, Zonal Head, Divisional Head, Head of International Division, Treasury Division, Engineering Division, Human Resources Division and Industrial Credit Division.He was also the CAMLCO of Rupali Bank Limited. He was member of technical committee, Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).Alam obtained Honors and Masters Degree from Chattogram University in Management. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (DAIBB).