Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

MBL appoints Hasne Alam as DMD

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Hasne Alam

Hasne Alam

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has appointed Hasne Alam as the new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank recently. Earlier he was the Deputy Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, says a press release.
Hasne Alam is a career banker with years of multi-functional experience. He started his banking career with Rupali Bank Limited as Probationary Officer in 1986.
He has over 34 years experience with Rupali Bank Limited and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. He worked in various management capacities in bank being in the role of Branch Manager, Zonal Head, Divisional Head, Head of International Division, Treasury Division, Engineering Division, Human Resources Division and Industrial Credit Division.
He was also the CAMLCO of Rupali Bank Limited. He was member of technical committee, Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).
Alam obtained Honors and Masters Degree from Chattogram University in Management. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (DAIBB).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank, ITFC ink $15m Murabaha financing deal
BANKING EVENT
MBL appoints Hasne Alam as DMD
Indian economy to contract at slower pace of 8pc in FY21: IMF
Vivo brings smartphones at affordable prices
Southwest Airlines makes new voluntary leave offer to cut costs
Cathay Pacific proposes convertible bond issue amid rising cash burn
Ridesharing App OBHAI rides on WhatsApp


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: It’s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft