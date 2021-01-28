Video
Indian economy to contract at slower pace of 8pc in FY21: IMF

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

NEW DELHI, Jan 27: The Indian economy is estimated to post a narrower contraction of 8 per cent in the current financial year but is projected to report double-digit expansion next year as well as in 2022-23, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
IMF, which released its update to the World Economic Outlook report, projected the Indian economy to grow by 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 and 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 as the economy gathers momentum after arrival of the vaccine and pick-up in economic activity. For the next two years, India is projected to be the fastest growing major economy, displacing China, which is estimated to grow by 8.1 per cent and 5.6 per cent in the next two years.
The IMF update forecast a narrower contraction for the Indian economy in 2020-21from the previous estimate of a decline of
10.3 per cent. China is estimated to grow by 2.3 per cent in the current fiscal year, the only major economy to post expansion. IMF's estimate of contraction for 2020-21 is higher than the 7.7 per cent decline estimated by the country's statistics office and 7.5 per cent fall projected by RBI. The Indian economy was hit hard by the strictest lockdown in the world to stem spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated to post the sharpest contraction since data began to be published in 1952.
Since lifting of the lockdown, the economy has posted a sharp recovery, propped up by pent-up and festival demand. After posting a record contraction of 23.9 per cent in the June quarter, the economy scripted a recovery to post a narrower contraction in the September quarter. Various agencies estimate growth to return in the third and fourth quarters as several sectors of the economy touch pre-Covid levels.    —TNN


