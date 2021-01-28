Vivo brings smartphones at affordable prices

Global smartphone manufacturer brand Vivo has launched quality devices at low prices below Tk 15,000, considering the purchasing capacity of the buyers.

vivo's latest new smartphone Y12S has added side-mounted fingerprint technology in this brand new Y12S for which users can unlock Y12S in less than 30 seconds at on-screen mode. Vivo Y12S is powered with a 5000mAh battery also. So, users can stream online movie up to 16 hours and can play online games up to 6 hours with a single charge. Vivo Y12S is priced at Tk 12,990 only.

Vivo Y20 smartphone has a mammoth battery of 5000mAh with 10W charging technology. The smartphone is powered by MTK Helio P35 with Octa core 2.3 GHZ processor which to ensure the best performance as well as long battery backup. Vivo Y20 price is also under 15,000; it priced at Tk 14,990.

Vivo's Y11 has a large display of 6.35 inches with HD plus resolution of 720 X 1544 pixels. As a result, users will get a premium quality display experience. The smartphone has a 13 MP and a 2 MP in backside. The cameras have aperture of F2.2 and F2.4 with flash facility. There is also 8 MP front camera for beautiful selfies. Vivo Y11 is available for Tk 11,990 only.





