Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cathay Pacific proposes convertible bond issue amid rising cash burn

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Jan 27: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to sell five-year convertible bonds denominated in Hong Kong dollars, two days after the airline warned of rising cash burn due to tighter crew quarantine rules.
Cathay plans to issue HK$6 billion ($774.04 million) of bonds, though that could be subject to a significant upsizing, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak with media.
The airline on Monday warned passenger capacity could be cut by about 60 per cent, cargo capacity would fall by 25 per cent and its monthly cash burn would rise if Hong Kong enacts new COVID-19 measures that would require flight crew to quarantine for two weeks upon their return home.
Cathay said the expected move would increase monthly cash burn by around HK$300 million to HK$400 million, on top of the current HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion.
Cathay on Wednesday told Hong Kong's stock exchange it planned to issue convertible bonds to provide funding for general corporate purposes but it did not provide details of the terms and said a deal was not guaranteed.
The bonds were being marketed with a coupon and yield-to-put/maturity of 2.25 per cent-2.75 per cent and a conversion premium of 30 per cent-40 per cent, according to Refinitiv publication IFR.
Cathay declined to comment beyond its statement to the stock exchange.
To help bolster its balance sheet while international borders remain closed, Cathay received a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government last June.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank, ITFC ink $15m Murabaha financing deal
BANKING EVENT
MBL appoints Hasne Alam as DMD
Indian economy to contract at slower pace of 8pc in FY21: IMF
Vivo brings smartphones at affordable prices
Southwest Airlines makes new voluntary leave offer to cut costs
Cathay Pacific proposes convertible bond issue amid rising cash burn
Ridesharing App OBHAI rides on WhatsApp


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: Itâ€™s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft