Customs duty on impex for Tk 2.0 lakh or more to be paid online: NBR

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Correspondent

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Wednesday said customs duty on import and export worth Taka two lakh and above should have to be paid online (e- payment).
"The customs duty for imports and exports at Taka two lakh and above should have to be paid through e-payment. This will be made effective at all customs houses from next July," he said.
 Its implementation will however start on test basis at the Kamalapur ICD (Inland Container Depot) from April," he further said.
The NBR Chairman said this while addressing a seminar on Tuesday at the conference room of the NBR building in the city's Segunbagicha area marking "International Customs Day".
He said special emphasis is being given on digital method to simplify trade and commerce. For this, the number of Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs) is being also increased from three now.


