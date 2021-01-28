‘Viber continue its impressive performance’

Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication, has recorded an overall increase in app usage across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in 2020.

It was a year marked by massive changes in how people communicate and interact with each other as caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, says a press release.

In the Asia Pacific region, the application ended the year with a 421% growth of users in December 2020. In the same period, Viber also recorded a 509% growth in messages sent and a massive surge in messages sent to groups.

Viber's Communities Feature experienced the most robust growth in Community Messages Sent. These 2020 growth numbers were based on the data recorded in the same period in 2019.

All of these makes 2020 one of Viber's strongest years in its 10-year history as specific markets in the APAC region like Bangladesh also logged notable growth rates when data from January 2020 and December 2020 are compared.

In Bangladesh, Viber has witnessed a 72% growth in activations versus last year. Based on the numbers logged on Viber, it seemed that Bangladeshis spent more time on Viber Communities last year as users who viewed Communities jumped up to 149% and messages sent to Communities grew by 116%.

They were also texting, audio calls, video calling, and using chat extensions more. Viber has witnessed an increase in Video Calls by 40% and usage of Chat Extension by 47%.

To continuously provide its users with top-notch service and enhance their app experience, Viber in 2020 also introduced new features such as My Notes that enabled users to sync their to-do lists and media across all their devices.

Birthday Reminders has helped users to know which person in their contact list celebrates their special day. Disappearing Messages have allowed people to limit the lifespan of sensitive texts, whereas GIF Creator brings out every user's creativity.

"We have witnessed how resilient the people of Bangladesh, along with the world, has been. They are finding ways to survive and even thrive in it. At Viber, we are inspired by their fighting spirit. It adds value to our work and the impact we might have on our users, especially during a crisis," says Anna Znamenskaya, Chief Growth Officer at Rakuten Viber.







