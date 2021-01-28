

Ten innovators win Grameenphone codemasters hackathon

In December 2020, the organization arranged a series of Hackathons "Codemasters" as a flagship event under this platform. The platform has helped GP to identify competent coders and IT professionals to achieve modernization and digitization ambition.

Over 1300 participants registered for Digital Ninja Codemasters Hackathon. Over 400 were selected to participate in Hackathon Part 1, and around 60 were qualified for Hackathon Part 2. On that note, GP has organized a prize-giving ceremony, which took place on Tuesday at GP House.

During the ceremony, a panel discussion on "Digitization and Growth Prospects of Bangladesh" was organized where BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, Prothom Alo Youth Progamme Head Munir Hasan, LICT Policy Advisor Sami Ahmed, GP Digital Strategy Head Solaiman Alam, Chief Human Resources Officer Syed Tanvir Husain, and GP Communications Head Khairul Basher were present.

GP has been evolving its platform "Digital Ninja" to collaborate with coders and developers in Bangladesh in co-creating innovative solutions.

The primary vision of Digital Ninja, since its inception, has been to build a freelancer community. It aims to connect local developers and IT professionals while empowering them to apply digital skills to develop solutions that will create convenience in customers' lives.

Speaking as chief guest Syed Almas Kabir said: "Thanks to Grameenphone and the mobile operators internet now is available all throughout the country, easing up the availability of freelancing works for the youth.

"Additionally, such initiatives are creating a positive precedence among the youth to create their own futures and careers. The youth should keep themselves updated with AI and tech based skills for their future."

Syed Tanvir Hossain said: " As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, it is our responsibility to empower the IT professionals and developers to grow and contribute to the economy to strengthen the vision of Digital Bangladesh 2021."

One winner and one runner-up were chosen from each category - Android Application Development, Business Analyst, iOS Application, Quality Assurance Engineer, and Backend Development. Each winner has received BDT 100,000, and each runner-up has received BDT 50,000.

For Android Application Development, Khondoker Ashiqur Rahman was the winner, whereas Md. Touhidul Islam was the runner-up..

For Business Analyst, Sadman Mahmud was the winner, whereas Raisa Fariha the runner-up. For iOS Application Development, Nagib Bin Azad was the winner and Md. Nazmul Islam the runner-up.

For Quality Assurance Engineer Amit Saha was as the winner, while Monem Tajwer the runner-up.

For Backend Development, Shohidul Islam wase the winner, whereas Tasin Ishmam the runner-up.





