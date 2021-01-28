

Singer unveils logo on BD independence golden jubilee

The logo has been developed from the finger print of a freedom fighter to represents and honours all freedom fighters of Bangladesh, says a press release.

Singer Bangladesh has planned a yearlong programme to mark this celebration from January 16 to December 16,2021. By honoring the Valiant Freedom Fighter A N M Musa who had fought in the War of Independence from Sector 6, Singer Bangladesh has inaugurated this celebration programme on January 16 last.

The unveiled logo will be used in all communications and platforms of the company throughout the year. Singer Bangladesh Limited will celebrate this 50 years of Independence with Special edition products and offers to commemorate this important event of the country.

The logo contains the finger print of the Freedom Fighter A N M Musa who had been an SINGER employee as well, a retired Branch Manager of a Singer Shop at Nageshwari in Kurigram District.

Independence of Bangladesh came through the hands of freedom fighters. Singer Bangladesh remembers all the living and martyred freedom fighters by honouring ANM Musa.

Thus Singer Bangladesh Limited will celebrate and mark this 50 years of Independence through taking various initiatives throughout the year.











