‘Upgraded customs management reduced false trade invoices’

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said since the country's customs management has been modernized, the trend of making false or misleading import-export declaration has come down.

"But, to further modernize the customs system and achieve better results, there is a need to raise the number of scanner machines at all ports," he said.

The Finance Minister made the observation while addressing a virtual webinar as chief guest marking celebration of the 'International Customs Day' and distribution of WCO Certificate of Merit at the conference room of the NBR building in the city's Segunbagicha area on Tuesday.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the event. FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, NBR members M Alamgir Hossain, Abdul Mannan Shikder and Masud Sadik spoke, among others. NBR member (Customs Policy and ICT) Syed Golam Kibria presented the key-note.

Kamal said full automation of the customs management is necessary in all ports to make import, export operations more safe along with simplified procedure. Then it wound be possible to make false declarations while it will also be much easier to check necessary papers, he said.

All such measures would contribute increase revenue collection and the business environment would also further ease. "At the same time, the overall economy will benefit," he said.

He said the NBR including the customs authorities are more business-friendly now than before and asked revenue officials and customs employees to become more sincere towards providing services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The finance minister said the NBR is working to further simplify business procedures alongside revenue collections.

"The Custom and VAT authorities have maintained the supply chain through providing uninterrupted services during this pandemic period facing big challenges. They played an effective role to keep import-export operational at guge risks, Kamal said.

He said in the tax-GDP ratio would be much higher if various exempted tax, VAT and customs duty against various development projects could be determined.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said if all the documents of transactions of local distributors of multinational companies could be brought under invoice based system, a big part of the informal economy could be brought into formal economy. Side by side, revenue collection will also increase.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said customs and VAT operations were not stopped for a single day during the COVID-19 period to keep the supply chain uninterrupted to keep price of goods under control.

He also mentioned that officials and employees of the revenue board have been working with courage during this pandemic period.

Seven revenue board officials and employees, who have died from COVID-19, were given WCO certificate of Merit posthumously at the seminar.

Besides, 10 officials from the NBR alongside Dhaka and Chattogram Customs Houses and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) received the WCO Certificate of Merit. Later the NBR Chairman handed over the certificates.







