Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:41 AM
PMO holds workshop on PPP Financing Partnership

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Md. Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, flanked among others by the chair of the event PPPA Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Sultana Afroz, attend a PMO-organised workshop at the conference room of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) on Wednesday.

Md. Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, flanked among others by the chair of the event PPPA Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Sultana Afroz, attend a PMO-organised workshop at the conference room of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Office organised a workshop titled "PPP Financing Partnership" under aegis of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) and attended by government and non-government financial institutions at the conference room of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) on Wednesday.
The objective of the event was to create awareness within the banking and finance industry and encourage the banks and financial institutions to positively consider PPP projects as prospective financing opportunities.
The inaugural address of the workshop was presented by the chief guest, Md. Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary, Financial Institutions Division. PPPA Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Sultana Afroz, presided over the workshop.
PPPA Secretary mentioned the significance of implementation of PPP projects for the socio-economic development of the nation. She also acknowledged the importance of timely finance to the projects by the banks and non-banking financial institutions.
At the same time, she thanked all the participants in the workshop and asked for lending in the upcoming projects.
The activities of PPPA, PPP project procurement process, existing PPP financing partnership, memorandum of understanding and suitable PPP projects for financing were discussed in detail.
The workshop was attended by officials of financial institutions like - Trust Bank Limited, Madhumati Bank Limited, Mizuho Bank Singapore, HSBC Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, City Bank Capital Resources Limited, BRAC EPL nvestors Limited, IDCOL, Green Delta Capital Limited, Dhaka Bank, BIFFL, Riverstone Capital Limited, AB Bank, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, IIDFC, The City Bank Limited, IDLC Finance, RSA Capital, Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and NDB Capital Limited etc.


