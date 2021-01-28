CAAB, AOAB discuss over aviation industry's challenges

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) and Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) on Tuesday held a joint meeting and discussed various challenges of the country's aviation industry now facing.

CAAB chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman attended as chief guest in the event while AOAB President Anjan Chowdhury presided over. The meeting was held at the conference hall of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital.

The aviation industry leaders talked about various exit plans from a range of challenges like infrastructure, CAAB charges, taxation and customs, jet fuel prices, operational constraints and licensing, said a press release.

AOAB Secretary General Mofizur Rahman presented the keynote at the seminar. The CAAB chairman assured the air service operators to solve their problems with priority within the shortest possible time.











