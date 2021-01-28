ILO Country Director appreciates EPZ working environment



International Labour Organization (ILO) Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen meets BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Wednesday.

He hoped that greater collaboration between Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) and ILO would further improve competitiveness and working condition of the EPZs.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. He greeted General Md Nazrul Islam for his new assignment as the Executive Chairman of BEPZA.

The BEPZA Executive Chairman informed the overall scenario of EPZs to Tuomo Poutiainen. Mentioning Workers-Management-Owners Synergy he said that BEPZA always tries to sustain a congenial working atmosphere giving the highest priority on workers' rights, welfares and safety.

He also informed the ILO Country Director on various activities taken by the authority to combat the pandemic such as maintaining safety measures and social distance for ensuring secured industrial environment. They also discussed about `Bangladesh EPZ Labour Act 2019' in this time.

Among others, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, and General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during this time.







