Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 January, 2021, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD GDP growth rate fell to 0.5pc in 2020: UN Agency

Published : Thursday, 28 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The GDP growth rate in Bangladesh fell to 0.5 percent in the calendar year 2020 as compared to 8.4 percent in the year 2019 due to the impact of Covid 19 pandemic.
According to the report 'World Economic Situation and prospects 2021' released by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the fall in GDP growth rate was cushioned to some extent by a recovery in trade and remittance in the second half of the year.
Predicting a growth rate of 6.9 percent for South Asia in 2021, the report said that it would be inadequate to make up for the losses of 2020.
The regional economic growth is forecast at 5.3 percent for 2022 which will allow South Asia to surpass its economic output level of 2019 but only marginally.
The report calls for diversification of economies like Bangladesh which are near single trade economies with readymade garments contributing over 80 percent of its export earnings.
The widespread informality of jobs in South Asia of above 80 percent has exposed workers to ravages of the job loss due to the pandemic.
 According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs , 131 million more people were pushed into poverty in 2020, many of them women, children and people from marginalized communities.
 However, the government of Bangladesh has projected a much higher growth rate for the economy. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had earlier dismissed the World Bank forecast that Bangladesh GDP will grow at 1.6 percent for the year 2020-21.    —All India Radio


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank, ITFC ink $15m Murabaha financing deal
BANKING EVENT
MBL appoints Hasne Alam as DMD
Indian economy to contract at slower pace of 8pc in FY21: IMF
Vivo brings smartphones at affordable prices
Southwest Airlines makes new voluntary leave offer to cut costs
Cathay Pacific proposes convertible bond issue amid rising cash burn
Ridesharing App OBHAI rides on WhatsApp


Latest News
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury wins Ctg mayoral polls
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island
FM seeks support from media to promote public diplomacy
Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi
China using anal swabs to screen COVID infections
Assault on Navy officer: High Court denies bail to Irfan Selim
'Never again': Ozil rules out Germany comeback
Ekattor TV video editor killed in city road crash
Hearing on Abhijit murder case Feb 3
Bangladesh-Japan ties rock solid: FM
Most Read News
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement: Dream or reality?
528 infected, 17 die of COVID in Bangladesh
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Peaceful voting starts in CCC polls
CCC polls: Man stabbed dead by brother
CCC polls: 2 hurt during attack in Lalkhan polling station
PM Hasina opens COVID-19 vaccination programme
Protests erupt in Mirpur over Bihari camp eviction
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
British envoy Dickson: Itâ€™s a big year for Bangladesh!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft