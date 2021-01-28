BB foils AnonTex attempt to reschedule huge default loan

The government has made easier the rescheduling arrear loans but in special situation and conditional to fulfilling some requirements. Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday however stopped such a move by AnonTex Group for poor record.

The central bank acted when the business group sought to reschedule a default loan of Tk 3,742 crore under easer terms with state-run Janata Bank paying a token 2 percent down payment in contrast to 10 percent to 50 percent down payment as per rule.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank, the banking inspection department, the foreign exchange inspection department and the financial integrity and customer services department of BB were all against allowing AnonTex to reschedule huge default loans at such nominal down payment.

Besides, the central bank in 2018 had directed Janata Bank to take action against AnonTex for holding huge default loans. But that never happened. Subsequently, the banking regulation and policy department of the BB yesterday sent a letter to Janata Bank informing its opposition to such rescheduling.

AnonTex's loan irregularities and money laundering were the main reasons behind the tough stance by the central bank, said a high official of the BB seeking anonymity as it is a sensitive issue.

Between 2010 and 2015, AnonTex group's 22 companies were given about Tk 3,527.9 crore in loans by Janata Bank, which is more than 25 per cent of the lender's capital base and in violation of the single borrower exposure limit set in the Bank Company Act 1991.

As of September last year, the total loans held by the group stood at Tk 6,528.6 crore. Of the sum, Tk 2,800 crore were default loans that were rescheduled in 2019.

Now, the 16-year-old garment manufacturer wanted to regularise the rest of the loan. Md Younus Badal, managing director of AnonTex Group, declined to give any comment for the report.

Bankers have welcomed the central bank's bold step. They said that this kind of active role of the regulatory body will help to bring discipline in the banking sector.

"We have made the decision after discussing with all senior officers," said a senior bank official. Attempt to reach the Janata Bank managing director was not available for further comment.











