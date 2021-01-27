Nine BD firms invest $40 million abroad so far

Nine Bangladeshi entities have invested $40.1 million abroad after the Bangladesh Bank approved 10 companies to invest $52.79 million overseas. Over Tk 340.39 crore investment in local currency has so far been approved.

Besides, legally invested amount, a large amount of money has been laundered from the country by businesses houses and individuals.

The companies which have so far received the central bank's approval for overseas investment are Akij Jute Mills, MJL Bangladesh Limited, Incepta Pharmaceuticals, DBL Group, Square Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Engineering consortium, ServicEngine Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, ACI HealthCare Limited and Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills.

In November 2020, the US State Department report however mentioned that Bangladeshi nationals' investments abroad exceeded $3 billion by 2018, which is 74.81 times or $2.96 billion higher than the legally invested amount.

A BB official said there is a legal binding for the non-resident Bangladeshis to make disclosures to the BB immediately after making any investment abroad but, the central bank usually does not get any such declaration from them.

BB's Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) chief Abu Hena Mohammad Razi Hasan however told reporters on Monday that they have not information over the entire amount, BFIU usually scrutinises issues on a case-to-case basis.

The investments which were made without the BB's approval are illegal, he said. 'However, it would not be possible for any financial intelligence unit to work on tracing the entire volume of money illegally transferred, he said.

Of the 10 companies, DBL Group in four phases between 2015 and 2018 received the BB's approval to invest $9.5 million to Ethiopian DBL Industries Plc. The BB allowed the entity to invest $3 million in 2015, $3 million in 2016, $2 million in 2017 and $1.5 million in 2018.

In June 2018, the company started its operation in African country of Ethiopia but is yet to repatriate any profit back to the country as the company is yet to generate profits.

The BB allowed Square Pharmaceuticals Limited to make an investment worth $12 million in Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Limited in Kenya. Initially, the BB allowed Square Pharmaceuticals to invest $8 million and approved another $4 million in 2020.

The BB data showed that the company had not started commercial production till November 2020. The company has so far invested $10.055 million in the Kenyan company.

Akij Jute Mills Limited made the highest $20 million investment in Malaysia in 2017. The company, however, is yet to bring back any profit. MJL Bangladesh Limited got the BB approval to invest $5.1 lakh in MJL and AKT Petrolium Company in Myanmar. It invested $4.4 lakh in the company but after June 2019 it repatriated $13 million to the country.

Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd received approval to invest $4.67 million in BMS Steel Limited in Kenya. The company has invested $27,200 in factory infrastructure development.

Spectrum Engineering Consortium (Pvt) Limited secured approval to invest S$10,500 in Spectrumsea Pte Ltd in Singapore in 2016 but business yet to begin. In 2016, ServiceEngine Limited got BB's approval to invest $7,500 in AIIM International FZE in the UAE. Against its investment abroad, it returned $15,901 to the country.

ACI HealthCare Limited got approval to invest in the USA for the formation of ACI HealthCare USA Inc. Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited received approval to invest €2,500 in Incepta Nordic OU in Northern European country Estonia.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd received approval to invest $6 million to Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ceylon (Private) Ltd. The approval was given to form a joint venture between State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation of Sri Lanka and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ceylon (Private) Limited (BPCL).

BB officials said Beximco yet to set up such joint venture.