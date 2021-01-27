

Country’s first Navy chief Nurul Huq passes away

Huq breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Monday night, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement.

Huq held important posts in different ships and naval bases in his long career, including a senior engineer officer at the then Pakistan Navy warship and an engineer officer in a destroyer ship.

Following his return from Pakistan, Huq served as the first navy chief in Bangladesh from Apr 7, 1972 to Nov 6, 1973. Later, he worked as the minister of shipping.

Friends and members of the Navy expressed condolences over his death. A namaj-e-janaza for Huq was held at Naval Headquarters mosque after Zohr Prayers on Tuesday. He was laid to rest at Military Graveyard in Banani.

Huq completed a basic engineering course from the Royal Naval Engineering College in Britain in 1958 and a marine engineering specialisation course in 1961. Huq was born on January 12, 1936 in Dhaka.

He received naval professional training in BRNC, Darthmouth, HMS Triumph and HMS Eagle from September 1954. Capt. Nurul was commissioned in the UK on January 1, 1957.

He did his Basic Engineering Course and Marine Engineering Specialisation Course from Royal Naval engineering College, UK, in 1958 and 1961 respectively.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Nurul Huq. She prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy for his bereaved family members.





