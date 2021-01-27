People in two minds about coroanavirus vaccination

Coronavirus vaccine of Serum Institute of India has instilled hope into the minds of people but at the same time there are questions about safety and effectiveness of this vaccine. This story is written against the backdrop of such hope and confusion to have views of health experts

With Covid-19 vaccines in hands, concerns about the deadly virus doesn't seem to be ending rather hope and question of safe vaccination together have put people in a state of confusion.

After the vaccination in India, the news of its side effects in about 500 people has created panic in the minds of people in Bangladesh.

However, experts said all vaccines had some common side effects. It doesn't last very long.

Vaccine usually contains a weak or dead virus through which the body develops immunity against the virus. But this vaccine reportedly does not contain any virus. Instead, Covid-19 vaccine has a blueprint of the bacterium.

So the side effects of the two types can be of two types, said health experts.

According to the Oxford-AstraZeneca website, there can be mild body aches, body heat, redness, itching, swelling at the injection site, sores, feeling sick-tired, chills or fever, headache, nausea after taking the vaccine. Even fever, flu symptoms may occur in some cases.

Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Everything has side effects. The corona vaccine may also cause some side effects. Usually when any vaccine is given, the injection site becomes red or swollen. Within three days there may be fatigue, fever, headache, pain in the limbs. However, none of this is long lasting. So I don't think there's anything to be afraid of."

Prof Modasser Ali, Chairman of Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC), said, "There are some side effects around the world after taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. In particular, the place of vaccination is swollen, becomes red and the receiver fells feverish."

However, without these, no side effects have been found so far. On the contrary, the biggest benefit of this vaccine is that it develops immunity three weeks after the first dose of the vaccine. "I think it's a big deal."

"The vaccine could prevent new infections but could not cure the disease. Anyone can be infected with corona even after being vaccinated. In this case, the authorities also said that this vaccine would give immunity to 80 percent of the people," he added.

Modasser Ali further said, "The problem with Covaxin of India is that it wasn't made it clear what percentage of people would develop immunity after taking the vaccine and what side effects it would have."

"When they asked for permission for trial of the vaccine in our country we wanted to have their documents on immunity and side effects of the vaccine but they did not respond even in two weeks. We finally did not give them permission," he said.

Meanwhile, not only general people in our country are anxious about the side effects of the corona vaccine but officials of the country's health care department are also in two minds.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in a recent programme the public would be given all kinds of medical help in case of side effects of the vaccine.







