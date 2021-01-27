Charges pressed against ‘Golden Monir’ in  2 cases

Police on Tuesday submitted two charge sheets against Md Monir Hossain alias 'Golden Monir' in two cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act.

Inspector Abdul Malek of the Detective Branch (DB) of police also the Investigation Officer (IO) in the cases submitted the charge sheets before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) in Dhaka.

The case record will be produced before the concerned court on February 17 for next course of action said

the General Registrar Officer (GRO) SI Liakat Hossain.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Monir from his Badda residence in Dhaka during an overnight drive conducted on November 20, last year.

They seized eight kilograms of gold ornaments; cash Tk 1 crore, a foreign gun, some bullets, foreign currencies of 10 countries worth around Tk 9 lakh, and drugs during the raid.

Monir, who was a salesman in a cloth shop in Gausia Market, has 200 plots in his name in Badda, Nikunja, Uttara and Keraniganj, and used a luxurious car worth Tk3 crore.

He was also a hundi trader and land broker and he was also involved in gold smuggling.





















