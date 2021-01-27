Video
BARC blames hoarding for hike in prices of rice, onion, potato

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) blamed businessmen's hoarding tendency for abnormal hike in prices of rice, onion, potatoes and other necessary commodities.
The country's businessmen hoarded huge amount of rice in their stocks fearing probable rice crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the price of rice started increasing in the country abnormally.
The same reason was behind the rise in prices of onion and potatoes, the study report of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC), which was disclosed on Tuesday, said.
The study report was revealed at a workshop organized by BARC at its auditorium in Farmgate.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque attended the event as the Chief Guest while Agriculture Secretary Mesbahul Islam joined as the Special Guest.
BARC Executive Chairman Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Bakhtiar chaired the programme. Its Member Director Dr. Mosharraf Uddin Mollah also spoke on the occasion.
University of Global Village (UGV) Vice Chancellor Prof Jahangir Alam, also chief coordinator of the study team, presented the study report at the programme.
The report was prepared compiling information of three separate teams formed by the council to investigate the reasons for price hike of rice, onion and potato.
The teams visited different places to collect field level      information and prepared the study report.
The study report of BARC also blamed the government for its failure to monitor properly and take necessary timely measures to control the situation.
The report claimed that different syndicates of businessmen were behind the price hike of onion and potatoes. At the same time, dependency on importing onion from India and inability of the government authorities concerned were behind the price hike of the commodity.
Around 100 officials and representatives from Bangladesh Tariff Commission, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, Directorate General of Food, Food Planning and Monitoring Committee, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and Export Promotion Bureau and other research organizations attended the workshop.
Admitting the shortfall in Aman and Aush production target, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said due to continuous floods, cyclone and Covid-19 pandemic, Aman and Aush production missed its target.
Food grain stocks in public godowns also declined for the reasons. Taking the advantage, a section of traders has hiked the price of the commodities this year.
To address the problems in future, the government has decided to take advance measures in next seasons.
At the same time, measures have been taken to grow and preserve more paddy, onion and potatoes locally to meet up its demand instead of import dependency, he added.


