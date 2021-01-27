Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Front Page

India, BD must progress together: Doraiswami

Resumption of tourist visa soon, he says

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami has said India can't get immunity alone without immunity in its closest friendly countries -- Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
"We believe that India and Bangladesh must progress together and so, even in the time of this crisis, we have wanted to work as closely as possible with our closest neighbours, particularly Bangladesh," he told reporters after a short event, marking  India's 72nd Republic Day at Indian High Commission in the capital on Tuesday.
He said Bangladesh is one of the first countries where India sent vaccines.
"India wanted to ensure that Bangladesh's roll out of vaccine delivery would be as fast as possible. We supply vaccine to Bangladesh first despite the fact is there is considerable demand, there are demands from other countries, as different companies are procuring vaccines from India," Doraiswami said.
High Commissioner Doraiswami read out message of President of India Ram Nath Kovind.
He hoped that the roll-out of vaccination in Bangladesh would be as fast as possible as he quoted World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying no one can be immune alone from this disease.
India gifted 20 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Beximco Pharmaceuticals brought 50 lakh more, the first consignment of the contracted three crore doses of the vaccine.
"None of us can be immune alone from this disease as the WHO DG was saying either everybody is immune or nobody is immune," he said.
Asked if India is also planning to send the vaccine produced by the Indian company Bharat Biotech, Doraiswami said it is subject to clearance from Bangladesh government.
"We have been working on that for some time. Bharat Biotech vaccine is also here for trials in Bangladesh and we await clearance from your government to allow us trials first. We said we will do trials in Bangladesh and on the basis of data and regulatory approval, we will see," he said.
"But, that is of course your government's decision. We are ready to do anything in Bangladesh…anything that you want," he added.
On resuming India's tourist visas, the Indian envoy said they will open it "hopefully soon".
The Indian health department is now cautious because of the new mutation in coronavirus that came out in December -- a fact that is further delaying the decision of opening tourist visas. Presently, under air bubble agreement, two countries operate limited flights for patients, officials and emergency personnel.
a Bangladeshi tri-service contingent led India's Republic Day parade on the iconic Rajpath in the heart of the national capital on Tuesday.
The 122-member Bangladeshi armed forces contingent led the first 10 rows of India's 72nd Republic Day parade to commemorate 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.
 The tri-service contingent, led by Lt Col Mohatsim Haider Chaudhury, comprised of the Bangladesh Army in the first six rows, followed by two rows of the Navy and two rows of the Air Force in the end.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Nine BD firms invest $40 million abroad so far
Countryâ€™s first Navy chief Nurul Huq passes away
People in two minds about coroanavirus vaccination
Charges pressed against â€˜Golden Monirâ€™ in  2 cases
BARC blames hoarding for hike in prices of rice, onion, potato
India, BD must progress together: Doraiswami
DGDA okays use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Countrywide C-19 vaccination starts Feb 7: Health Minister


Latest News
'Teletalkâ€™s network up-gradation for 4G, 5G progressing'
'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Spirited Away' to become Japan's biggest box office hit ever
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft