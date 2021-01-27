

Countrywide C-19 vaccination starts Feb 7: Health Minister

He made the announcement while visiting Kurmitola General Hospital on Tuesday to see the preparations for the vaccination inaugural ceremony there.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the vaccination campaign, joining the ceremony virtually at around 3:30pm on Wednesday.

The health minister also visited the vaccination centers at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Speaking to journalists, the minister alleged some people were spreading rumours about the vaccine campaign.

"We have to vaccinate people to free the country of Covid-19… So those who are spreading rumours about vaccines… are enemies of the country," the minister said.

Asked when the VIPs of the country will take vaccines, he said, "The entire vaccine campaign is being implemented as per the guideline of the World Health Organization (WHO). As per the WHO , the frontline workers will get the vaccine first."

He also said there will be treatment arrangements to tackle any adverse event in the vaccination centers.

-Agencies









The countrywide Covid-19 vaccine inoculation will start from February 7, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.He made the announcement while visiting Kurmitola General Hospital on Tuesday to see the preparations for the vaccination inaugural ceremony there.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the vaccination campaign, joining the ceremony virtually at around 3:30pm on Wednesday.The health minister also visited the vaccination centers at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.Speaking to journalists, the minister alleged some people were spreading rumours about the vaccine campaign."We have to vaccinate people to free the country of Covid-19… So those who are spreading rumours about vaccines… are enemies of the country," the minister said.Asked when the VIPs of the country will take vaccines, he said, "The entire vaccine campaign is being implemented as per the guideline of the World Health Organization (WHO). As per the WHO , the frontline workers will get the vaccine first."He also said there will be treatment arrangements to tackle any adverse event in the vaccination centers.-Agencies