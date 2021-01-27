Country’s jails now big money-making machines

A section of the top officials of the jail authority has turned prisons in the country into money-making machines as they are allegedly involved in irregularities and corruption flouting the jail code.

Anything and everything is possible in jail in exchange of a hefty amount of money, according to sources.

Hallmark general manager (GM) Tushar Ahmed, brother-in-law of Hallmark managing director (MD) Tanvir Mahmud, allegedly met a woman in the cabin of a prison official at Kashimpur Central Jail-1 on January 6. But it came to light on Friday after a TV channel aired the CCTV footage where prisoner Tushar Ahmed was seen strolling in the office area of the prison.

Earlier, Tushar Ahmed and Hallmark Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud allegedly brought two cases of foreign liquor into the Kashimpur Central Jail to celebrate the 31st night last year.

A senior intelligence officials preferring anonymity told The Daily Observer that corrupt jail officials provide all facilities like illicit meeting with beautiful women in secret cabins, any kind of illegal drugs, casino facility and unlimited phone talk time. There are several top criminals who control their underworld activities from inside the jail, he said. Any prisoner, able to pay, can get five-star hotel treatment inside the jail, sources added.

The Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) in the Prisons Department never look into irregularities and corruption in the jails, sources said. On the contrary, they take illegal benefits by condoning such practices, they added.

A Home Ministry investigation found various irregularities including corruption in the jail canteen, 'buying and selling' of prisoners, admission of healthy prisoners to hospital in exchange of money, bribery to visit prisoners and also to arrange bail for the inmates.

These irregularities continue under the charge of the Jail Superintendent. Chief jail guards, CID jail guards and the Jail Superintendent share the money earned through irregularities and corruption.

Stern action is often recommended, but this normally results in a mere reprimand. In many cases, the accused are merely transferred to less important jails. Then after a few months, they pull some strings and bounce back to their key posts.

A large number of agitated officials wrote to the Secretary of Security Services Division of the Home Ministry and Inspector General of Prisons demanding the cancellation of the promotion of an officer named Suvash Kumar Gosh, who was promoted to Superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail from Narayanganj Jail.

The officials in the letters said Suvash was promoted jumping over 42 senior officers. They think the chain of command will break down if his promotion is not cancelled. It is now clear how Suvash Kumar Gosh, managed the post, according to sources.

The DIGs (prisons) have no comments on the alleged irregularities at canteens, prisoner trading, bribery to meet prisoners, for food and seat allocations, for medical treatment and so on.

According to them, everything is in order. It is clear that a vested quarters control the irregularities and corruption in jails across the country.

Investigations into the corruption of the jailor at Chattogram, found 49 jail officials and employees guilty, including Chattogram Central Jail DIG Partho Gopal Banik, Senior Jail Superintendent Prashanta Kumar Banik, Senior Jail Superintendent Iqbal Kabir Chowdhury, Jailer Sohel Rana Biswas and seven Deputy Jailors.

These are criminal offences and legal action must be taken accordingly. If the accused is simply transferred, he or she will commit the same offence in the jail he or she has been transferred to.

Kashimpur Central Jail-1 Senior Jail Superintendent Ratna Roy and jailer Noor Mohammad Mridha have been withdrawn on Sunday in connection with allowing a prisoner to meet a woman intimately in a prison official's cabin on January 6. Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Jailer Md Golam Saklain, Sergeant Instructor Md Abdul Bari and Assistant Chief Jailer Md Khalilur Rahman were withdrawn.

















