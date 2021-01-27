Video
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
PM to virtually inaugurate C-19 vaccination today

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the coronavirus vaccination programme this afternoon.
The online platform 'Surakkha' for registration will be opened soon after the inauguration. Then the nationwide vaccination campaign will start on a large scale in February.
The Health Minister came up with the remark at a programme at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Tuesday.
Zahid Maleque said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the vaccination programme at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. The programme will begin at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital."
On Thursday, health workers at five hospitals across the country (including Kurmitola) will be vaccinated.
However, The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) on Tuesday issued a certificate of suitability for the use of the vaccine. As a result, now there is no obstacle in the way of implementation of five million vaccines.
Major General Mahbubur Rahman, Director General of DGDA, confirmed this to media on Tuesday.
Mahbubur Rahman said, "Samples of each lot of vaccine which came from India have been tested. The vaccination process of Covid-19 will start in the country with this vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Wednesday."
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital and Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hospital are also seen preparing for corona vaccination.
Earlier, 5 million vaccines arrived in the country from India on a special flight of Air India on Monday. This vaccine of Covid-19 made by Oxford and AstraZeneca is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.
The vaccine has been named 'Covishield'.







