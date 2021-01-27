Ctg people to elect city father today

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 26: A total of 19,38,977 voters of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will exercise their franchise today (Wednesday) to elect a mayor, 41 councillors and 14 women councillors.

The Election Commission (EC) has already distributed the election materials to the officials concerned of 735 polling stations. The election materials, including ballot boxes, ballot papers, seals and stamps, have been sent to each polling station with police protection.

Regional Election Officer and the Returning Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer that the election materials have been distributed from four venues of Chattogram Zila Krira Sangstha (CZKS) Gymnasium near M A Aziz Stadium, Agrabad Girls' High School, Nasirabad Boys' High School and Bandar School and College.

He said the Election Commission has opened a control room at Chattogram Zila Krira Sangstha (CJKS) Gymnasium. The election results will also be announced from this venue.

He said the total number of polling stations in Chattogram City Corporation is 735 while polling booths is 4886. The total number of voters stands at; 1938977, including 9,46,673 female and 9,92,033 male voters.

As many as 735 presiding officers, 4886 assistant presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers have been appointed to conduct the elections, Hasanuzzaman said.

He also said 16485 polling officers have been imparted training on voting procedure by the EC. A total of 12,000 Electronic voting machines (EVMs) have already been installed at all polling stations, The returning officer said.

The EC had appointed 20 Judicial magistrates and 14 executive magistrates to conduct the election in a free and fair manner.

The returning officer said nearly 15,000 members of law enforcement agencies, including BGB, RAB, police and Ansars, have been deployed to maintain law and order during the election. The BGB and RAB members have started patrolling the city streets.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police has identified a total of 12 wards as risky in the election.

Of the seven mayor aspirants, AL mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury is contesting the polls with his party symbol 'Boat' while BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahdat Hussain is contesting with his party symbol "Sheaf of Paddy". Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh is contesting the election with "Chair', M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front with "Candle', Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam with "Hand Fan", Abul Manjur of Peoples Party with "Mango" and Khokhan Chowdhury from Treenamul NDM with "Elephant.'

An Awami League councillor candidate in Ward No 18 at Bakalia has been elected unopposed. Besides, election in Alkaran Ward No 31 has been suspended due to death of councilor candidate Tarek Solaiman Selim. Voting for the mayoral post in both the wards will be held today.









