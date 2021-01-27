BD tri-service contingent leads India’s Republic Day Parade



In a first, a Bangladeshi tri-service contingent led India's Republic Day parade on the iconic Rajpath in the heart of Delhi, the national capital of India, on Tuesday. PHOTO ISPR

The contingent comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force joined the parade at

Rajpath here this morning being invited by government of India. Lt. Col. Abu Md. Shahnur Shawan led the Bangladesh contingent.

Earlier, contingents of France and United Arab Emirates (UAE) armed forces participated in the India's Republic Day Parade in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

But, this is for the first time a Bangladeshi armed forces contingent led the parade as a foreign country, which, the observers said, is a great honour for Bangladesh.

The contingent carried the legacy of "Muktijoddhas" (freedom fighters) of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971.

India observes its Republic Day on January 26 every year as on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force after the country gained independence from British rule after over 200 years.

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress were on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

The grand event was culminated with Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900 kilometre per hour carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie', according an Indian Defence Ministry statement issued here yesterday.

School children performed spectacular folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations as the parade began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. PM Modi led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, the prime minister and other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

As per tradition, India's national flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.

With Bangladesh in focus, vintage Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft "Dakota" participated in a fly past during the Indian Republic Day parade. The "Dakota" aircraft was a part of the Rudra Formation along with two Mi-17 IV helicopters.

The "Dakota" aircraft played a crucial role during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971 as it was used to airdrop troops. The ceremony was culminated with the national anthem and the release of tri-colour balloons, the statement added. -BSS















