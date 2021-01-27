HC upholds Rashedul’s bail order

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday upheld a lower court order that granted bail to Rashedul Haque Chisty, son of the former chairman of Farmers Bank audit committee Mahbubul Haque Chisty, in a Tk 159 crore money laundering case.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after rejecting a revision petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

A Dhaka on May 19 in 2020 granted bail to Rashedul Haque Chishty in the case. Later, the ACC filed the revision petition with the HC challenging the bail order of the lower court. Senior lawyer AF Hasan Ariff and lawyer Shaharia Biplob appeared for Rashedul Haque Chisty while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Additional Attorney General SM Munir and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam said they will move the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court soon challenging the HC order that upheld the lower court bail order.

However, the SC lawyer said Rashedul cannot get released from jail soon as he will have to secure bail from several other cases filed against him earlier.