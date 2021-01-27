Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Back Page

HC upholds Rashedul’s bail order

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday upheld a lower court order that granted bail to Rashedul Haque Chisty, son of the former chairman of Farmers Bank audit committee Mahbubul Haque Chisty, in a Tk 159 crore money laundering case.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after rejecting a revision petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
A Dhaka on May 19 in 2020 granted bail to Rashedul Haque Chishty in the case. Later, the ACC filed the revision petition with the HC challenging the bail order of the lower court. Senior lawyer AF Hasan Ariff and lawyer Shaharia Biplob appeared for Rashedul Haque Chisty while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Additional Attorney General SM Munir and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.
ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam said they will move the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court soon challenging the HC order that upheld the lower court bail order.
However, the SC lawyer said Rashedul cannot get released from jail soon as he will have to secure bail from several other cases filed against him earlier.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC upholds Rashedul’s bail order
Trump impeachment article sent to Senate
Deporting Rashed could be ‘game changer’ in BD-US ties: Momen
SC allows mayor candidate Masud to contest polls
Antimicrobial agents may endanger all advances of modern medicine: Hasina
Protesting farmers battle police after storming Indian capital
HC issues rules on bail of engr Aminul Islam
Pvt university student held in city on rape charge


Latest News
'Teletalk’s network up-gradation for 4G, 5G progressing'
'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Spirited Away' to become Japan's biggest box office hit ever
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft