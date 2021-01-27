Video
Deporting Rashed could be ‘game changer’ in BD-US ties: Momen

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday hoped that the US's new administration of President Biden would take the issue of deporting Bangabandhu's convicted killer Rashed Chowdhury 'seriously' as it could be a 'game changer' in the Bangladesh-US partnership.
"I believe that the new US administration should look into this (deportation of Rashed) matter seriously. In fact, this could be a game changer in the Bangladesh-US partnership," he said.
The foreign minister was speaking as the chief gust at a webinar titled "Bangladesh-US Relations: Opportunities and Challenges" organized by Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI).
Dr Momen expected that the US will deport Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's convicted fugitive killer Rashed Chowdhury, who is now residing in the US with fake immigration papers, in light of shared spirit of establishing justice and rule of law.
Saying that the issue of deportation of the killer has remained pending at the US side for more than a decade, the minister mentioned that Dhaka requested the US government to speed up the return of Rashed Chowdhury to Bangladesh to face justice.
Salman F Rahman, MP, Professor Rehman Sobhan and Ranok Jahan, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Bangladesh ambassador to the US Shahidul Islam took part at the discussion while ambassador Farooq Sobhan presented the keynote paper with BEI president ambassador M Humayun Kabir in the chair.
The government had traced out that two of Bangabandhu's remaining five convicted furtive killers, Rashed Chowdhury and Noor Chowdhury, are now residing in the USA and Canada respectively.
After knowing the whereabouts of the killers, the Foreign Ministry and the Law Ministry have been deeply engaged with the US and the Canadian authorities to bring back these two absconding murderers.
Earlier, the foreign minister said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had written letters to her counterparts in those countries to send the killers back.
Meanwhile, on April last, sacked military captain Abdul Majed, one of the Bangabandhu's fugitive killers, was arrested and hanged at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.


